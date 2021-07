https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-leaves-arizona-voting-restrictions-place?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law.

The high court rejected a challenge by Democrats on the measure, dealing a blow to voting rights advocates, according to The Hill.

