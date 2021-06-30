https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suspicious-fire-engulfs-historic-st-jean-baptiste-church-in-canada/

Posted by Kane on June 30, 2021 2:49 pm

Century-old Catholic Church suspiciously goes up in flames

Full Story — Arson probe underway

