https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suspicious-fire-engulfs-historic-st-jean-baptiste-church-in-canada/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Century-old Catholic Church suspiciously goes up in flames
Full Story — Arson probe underway
This bit of brick wall is all that seems to be left of St. Jean Baptiste Parish church in Morinville. Fire crews still working. I’m told everyone in the neighbouring apartment building was safely evacuated. It’s dealing with some fire and water damage. @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/TQfXoK5Hvl
— Nicole Stillger (@NicoleStillger) June 30, 2021