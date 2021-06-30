https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/this-is-xi-n-n-cnn-seems-pretty-stoked-about-chinas-upcoming-communist-party-centennial-celebration-where-xi-will-be-the-real-star/

At this point, it seems fair to ask what the ChiComs have on CNN. Because come on:

The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star | Analysis by @Ben_Westcott https://t.co/RHOXSubMBo pic.twitter.com/7nB2O7TWEf — CNN International (@cnni) June 30, 2021

Xi’s so lucky! Xi’s a star!

Thrilled to be here! pic.twitter.com/LVH7dUR2i8 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 30, 2021

Good paradin’ with the CCP. pic.twitter.com/2FuR0kTdy9 — Art By Yamasaki (@steveyamo) June 30, 2021

I wonder if they still hold parades in Tiannamen? pic.twitter.com/nyEUgsbnIz — Art By Yamasaki (@steveyamo) June 30, 2021

The CCP enjoys a good parade. pic.twitter.com/5YFXz0uLG3 — Art By Yamasaki (@steveyamo) June 30, 2021

Ben Westcott writes:

One hundred years ago this July, in a small brick house in Shanghai’s former French Concession, Mao Zedong and around a dozen other delegates gathered together in secret to form a new political party. Much has changed since 1921, but the Chinese Communist Party, which today boasts more than 95 million members, equivalent to almost 7% of China’s entire population, has remained an ever present fixture — even as communist parties elsewhere collapse or fade from view.

Wow, communism sure is popular in a country where the communist government can have people jailed or murdered for not being a communist!

More:

“How do you prove that you are the legitimate government of China? You do so by putting on an enormous show to remind people of what you’ve given them. You’ve lifted them out of poverty, given them economic growth and restored China to a central place in the world,” Graeme Smith of the Australian National University told CNN in the run up to Thursday’s anniversary. Indeed, for weeks state media has been saturated with images extolling the virtues of the party and its numerous successes. Much of the capital, meanwhile, has come under heightened security, for what is expected to be a large-scale celebration of the party’s history, replete with fireworks and a speech from China’s top leader Xi Jinping.

Isn’t that nice?

Like the ChiComs’ list, Siraj Hashmi’s List is not a good list to be on.

But CNN definitely belongs on Hashmi’s list for this.

This is…one way to put it. https://t.co/cCuEvu7aZN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 30, 2021

To be clear, Westcott’s piece does touch on some of the darker moments in Chinese communist history (you know, like the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution that left millions dead, and the Tiananmen Square Massacre), but that stuff only merited a few sentences in a single paragraph out of 13. Kind of a blink-and-you’d-miss-it sort of thing. The ChiComs won’t likely kick up much of a fuss.

CNN capitalizes the word “black” to signal how virtuous it is w/ race issues while simultaneously lionizing the guy running the largest slavery operation in the world https://t.co/DS4ltZ9BtI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2021

I think we know what the “C” in CNN stands for now. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 30, 2021

Be sure and sign up for CNN’s thrice-weekly “Meanwhile in China” newsletter!

***

Related:

Looks like ABC News may already regret their decision to push story about China’s tribute to the CCP [pics]

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

