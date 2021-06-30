https://www.theblaze.com/news/tlc-josh-duggars-child-porn-charges

TLC has canceled “Counting On” as “19 Kids and Counting” star

Josh Duggar faces lurid child pornography charges.

What’s a brief history here?

Authorities arrested Duggar, 33, in late April on federal charges related to possessing child pornography.

If convicted on the charges, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Reports

stated that some children featured in the material were under the age of 12, and investigators said that Duggar reportedly had more than 200 images of child pornography on his computer, including footage of babies as young as 18 months.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial has been set for November.

What are the details?

On Wednesday,

ABC News reported that TLC canceled the spinoff show so that the Duggar family has the “opportunity to address their situation privately.”

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,'” the network said in a statement. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

“Counting On” debuted in 2015 and followed Duggar daughters Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Forsyth and their respective families.

On Wednesday, Vuolo spoke out in an Instagram post and said that she supports the network’s cancellation.

She wrote, “We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on the network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It’s been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn’t have imagined possible. We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew ‘Counting On’ and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We’d like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.”

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following reports that Duggar reportedly molested several young girls, including some of his sisters.

