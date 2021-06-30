https://bongino.com/trump-mocks-cnn-amid-their-epic-ratings-collapse/

Former President Donald Trump took aim at CNN for their continued ratings collapse, prompting some at the network to fire back at Trump.

From Fox News:

Trump issued a statement on Tuesday taking aim at some of his media adversaries, singling out TV hosts like CNN anchor Jake Tapper, and pointing out how CNN’s ratings “are down 70%,” calling it a “wonderful thing to see!”

Trump also noted that “MSDNC is also way down,” while arguing that “the news is ‘boring’ since I left D.C.” He then singled out multiple personalities, saying “Morning Joe, Joy Reid (whoever that is?), Nicole Wallace, Jake Tapper, and even Chris Wallace, at Fox, in free fall.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper did not take kindly to being mocked by the former president, taking to social media to respond to the statement:

“If I had incited and inspired a deadly insurrection and attempt to undo American democracy I might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had. On any channel. But maybe that’s just me, I’m a different breed of cat,” Tapper wrote. Matt Dornic, CNN’s head of strategic communications, went even further, appearing to celebrate President Biden’s administration. “Imagine that. People are vaccinated, no longer terrified, and out enjoying their lives. If the trade-off is that every news net’s ratings are down, I’ll take it,” Dornic tweeted.

CNN has been in a ratings slide since Trump left office, an issue controversial anchor Don Lemon expressed indifference to in April.

“No. I’m not worried about it,” Lemon said of the ratings at the time. “The reason I’m not worried about it is because it beats the alternative. The alternative of him being in there and us having to figure out how we deal with lies, and bigotry, and hate, and the toxicity that was the Trump administration.”

None of these hosts offered any optimism that they’d ever regain the audiences they once had, but did make a coordinated effort to try to assure us that they don’t care no one is watching anymore.

