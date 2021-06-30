https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/560962-trump-on-trip-with-gop-slams-sick-state-of-us-mexico-border

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race MORE on Wednesday bemoaned what he said was the “sick” state of the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Texas with GOP lawmakers.

“We have a sick country in many ways. It’s sick in elections and it’s sick in the border. And if you don’t have good elections and if you don’t have a strong border, you don’t have a country,” Trump said during a roundtable event with Texas state leaders and law enforcement officials.

“So with that, we’re going over to the border right now. But we’re going to the real part of the border where there’s real problems, not a part where you look around and don’t see anybody,” Trump added, an apparent swipe at Vice President Harris’ recent trip to El Paso, where she visited with border agents and saw a border crossing facility.

Trump was accompanied by several of his former administration officials who focused on immigration, including senior aide Stephen Miller Stephen MillerSunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison Shelby backs ex-aide over Trump-favored candidate in Alabama Senate race Pro-Trump group presses Biden officials for records on critical race theory MORE, former acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad WolfChad WolfLawmakers slam DHS watchdog following report calling for ‘multi-year transformation’ Intel heads to resume worldwide threats hearing scrapped under Trump Sunday shows preview: Democrats eye passage of infrastructure bill; health experts warn of fourth coronavirus wave MORE, former acting Customs and Border Protection head Mark Morgan, former acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan and former White House physician and current Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas).

The president looked on with his arms folded as Texas sheriffs reviewed data on increased border crossings earlier this year compared to the same time last year, as well as their findings on the spread of drugs like fentanyl coming into the U.S. via cartels.

Trump made the trip with the intent of highlighting the differences between his own policies that restricted legal and illegal immigration and those of the Biden administration. Conservatives have blamed the current administration’s policies for the surge in migrants coming to the southern border this year.

The former president was joined by GOP House lawmakers, many of whom toured the border upon their arrival on Tuesday and met with migrants who made the journey to the U.S.

The president’s remarks at the roundtable echoed many of his usual riffs from when he was on the campaign trail or had access to social media.

He chastised Democrats for accusing Republicans who opposed an economic relief package that included funding for law enforcement of trying to defund the police, and he singled out Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezPressley is latest ‘squad’ member to back Turner in Ohio special election Cynthia Nixon backs primary challenger to Rep. Carolyn Maloney Musicians, broadcasters battle in Congress over radio royalties MORE (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarOmar says she doesn’t regret past comments on Israel Pressley is latest ‘squad’ member to back Turner in Ohio special election Biden airstrikes heat up debate over war powers MORE (D-Minn.) in particular.

He complained about the security of elections, building on months of false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and he mused that President Biden Joe BidenCriminal justice group urges clemency for offenders released to home confinement during pandemic Progressive poll: Majority supports passing Biden agenda through reconciliation Transportation moves to ban airline ticket sales to Belarus amid arrest of opposition journalist MORE would not be able to pass a basic cognitive exam given by White House doctors.

“What we’ve done was appreciated by the people,” Trump said. “And we better get our elections straightened out because you’re going to have a runaway country. You’re going to have a banana republic. You’re going to have a third world country here pretty soon.”

