https://thehill.com/policy/finance/561051-trump-org-cfo-indicted-by-new-york-grand-jury-reports

Criminal indictments were filed against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergThe Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril Trump lawyer says New York DA considering charges related to employee perks Trump lashes out at NY prosecutors as his lawyers argue against criminal charges MORE, by a grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the case.

The indictments against both will be kept sealed until Thursday afternoon, leaving the specific charges unknown, but several sources told the Post the charges relate to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits given to Trump Organization executives.

Two people told the Post that Weisselberg is expected to surrender Thursday morning, and later that day, he’s expected to be arraigned in front of a state court judge. The Trump Organization is also expected to be arraigned.

People familiar with the plans told the Post that charges are not expected against former President TrumpDonald TrumpHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race MORE himself.

