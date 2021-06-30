https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/560885-trump-organization-and-cfo-to-be-charged-thursday-wsj

The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergThe Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril Trump lawyer says New York DA considering charges related to employee perks Trump lashes out at NY prosecutors as his lawyers argue against criminal charges MORE are set to be charged with tax-related crimes by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether benefits given to Weisselberg and other executives were represented in the company’s financial record-keeping system and if the company paid taxes on those benefits.

The New York Times previously reported that the probe into Weisselberg was entering its final stages. A grand jury has reportedly been hearing evidence against the organization’s longtime executive, and prosecutors are said to have obtained his official tax returns.

They would be the first criminal charges against the former president’s company since prosecutors began investigating it three years ago.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

