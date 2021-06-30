https://thehill.com/homenews/media/560926-trump-ranked-fourth-from-worst-in-c-spans-2021-presidential-rankings

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race MORE is the fourth lowest ranking U.S. president, according to C-SPAN’s 2021 President Historians Survey.

C-SPAN’s survey, first conducted in 2000, includes 142 historians, professors and other professional observers of the presidency who gave all former presidents a score from one to 10 in multiple different leadership characteristics. The results are then averaged to tabulate a score.

Trump received a score of 312, giving him a ranking of 41 and placing him above former Presidents Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan. This is Trump’s first time appearing on the list, with the last survey having been released in 2017 when his term had just begun.

ADVERTISEMENT

In comparison, former President Obama received a score of 664, making him 10th in the rankings. His ranking went up by two places, placing him above his two immediate predecessors, former Presidents George W. Bush and Clinton, who ranked 21st and 19th respectively.

According to C-SPAN, Trump’s highest ranking leadership categories were Public Persuasion, in which he came in at 32, and Economic Management n at 34. His lowest scores were in Moral Authority and Administrative Skills, ranking at 44 in both of those characteristics.

“I think it’s important to note that this is not a scientific survey. While the 10 leadership characteristics have remained the same over the years, the participants have changed,” C-SPAN Survey Project Coordinator Rachel Katz said on Wednesday while appearing on Washington Journal.

“We understand that it takes time once a president has left office to get a full assessment of the presidency, but we do conduct the survey soon after an administration so that we have a benchmark, so that we have a window into what the historians are thinking soon after an administration ends,” Katz added.

Former President Lincoln was ranked No. 1 as he has every year the survey has been conducted. Three previous surveys have been released in 2000, 2009 and 2017. The survey is conducted each time there is a change in administration.

C-SPAN noted that former President Ulysses S. Grant experienced the largest jump in rankings, going from 33rd to 20th from the last survey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

