https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-roasts-joe-biden-visit-us-mexico-border-video/
Donald Trump visited the US-Mexico border in Weslaco, Texas Wednesday with Governor Abbott.
Trump held a security briefing with Governor Abbott before touring the border.
Advertisement – story continues below
Trump spoke about his administration’s work in securing the border and blamed Biden for the current crisis.
Then he roasted vegetable Biden, saying he cannot pass a cognitive test.
TRENDING: President Trump’s Alabama Rally Cancelled Just Days Before His July 3rd Speech — Park Commissioner Cancels the Event After 45th President Was Invited as Guest Speaker
“I’d like to see Biden ace it — he won’t,” Trump said to his White House doctor-turned Congressman Ronny Jackson.
VIDEO:
Advertisement – story continues below