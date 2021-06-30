https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-roasts-joe-biden-visit-us-mexico-border-video/

Donald Trump visited the US-Mexico border in Weslaco, Texas Wednesday with Governor Abbott.

Trump held a security briefing with Governor Abbott before touring the border.

Trump spoke about his administration’s work in securing the border and blamed Biden for the current crisis.

Then he roasted vegetable Biden, saying he cannot pass a cognitive test.

“I’d like to see Biden ace it — he won’t,” Trump said to his White House doctor-turned Congressman Ronny Jackson.

VIDEO:

