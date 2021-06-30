https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/30/trump-herschel-walker-to-run-for-us-senate-n1458413

Herschel Walker, the former football star, will run for U.S. Senate next year, says Donald Trump.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said on Tuesday during an interview on the “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”

“I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy,” Trump added. “He’s a patriot, and he’s a very loyal person. He’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia … He is a fantastic guy, and they love him.”

The 59-year-old Walker, if he does run, would challenge radical leftist Sen. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoff elections earlier this year. He has not made a decision yet but said in a statement Tuesday that he’s “looking at the race closely” and will make a decision soon.

“Georgia is my home — I love Georgia, and I love this country,” Walker continued. “And I believe we need fighters to step forward and help save both. Know this much: If I run, I’ll be all-in, and we will do whatever it takes to win for Georgia.”

A statement from @HerschelWalker: “We are looking at the race closely and we will make a final decision sometime soon. I’m not a politician — I’m working on my timetable, not anyone else’s.” #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/gQl73Fa1ZG — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 30, 2021

Trump is confident that Walker can win over the voters in Georgia.

“So I think he’d win,” Trump said. “I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel. I mean, they have the ballads. They made ballads to Herschel. They sing them all the time. They still sing them. So I think beating him would be very tough, and I think he’s going to run.”

“With me running for Governor and [Herschel Walker] running for Senate, I look forward to the Left trying to calling [sic] us RACISTS,” said Vernon Jones on Twitter. “Without the race card, what do they have?”

You can listen to the interview here:

