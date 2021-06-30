https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-still-king-newsmax-ratings-topple-fox-news-cnn-msnbc-saturday-trump-rally-coverage/

THOUSANDS of supporters turned out in Ohio over the weekend to see President Trump.

TGP reader ‘Rhinobuster’ wrote in and sent this video after the rally.

Here is my video of the crowd. A local sheriff told me they estimated there were between 35,000 to 40,000 there. They said there were over 18 thousand cars in the parking lot. It took me 1.5 hours to get out of parking lot after the event. I got back to ***** at 3:30 AM.

My grandson loved it. At 1:00 AM texted his Mom trying to get her to go to Sarasota!

There is hope for this young generation!

Here is the video – The crowd was enormous!

Trump is STILL the biggest draw!

TRENDING: President Trump’s Alabama Rally Cancelled Just Days Before His July 3rd Speech — Park Commissioner Cancels the Event After 45th President Was Invited as Guest Speaker

Newsmax was the only major TV network to cover the entire rally and Trump speech.

FOX News, CNN and MSNBC all skipped it.

And, on Saturday they won out.

Newsmax reported:

Donald Trump’s super-charged return to the political stage over the weekend was a ratings smash for Newsmax, which trounced Fox News in key ratings. According to Nielsen, 1.9 million cable viewers tuned into Newsmax to watch the network’s coverage of the former president’s rally Saturday in Wellington, Ohio. Newsmax estimates another 1.3 million viewers watched through free streaming devices, bringing Newsmax’s total viewership over 3 million. Fox News did not air the President’s rally live.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

