Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Alabama has been canceled and the reason is quite ridiculous.

According to NBC 15 , park commissioners in Alabama reportedly scuttled a speaking appearance for Trump over concerns the rally would devolve into a “partisan political event.”

Trump’s office requested a permit for the event to take place on Saturday (July 3rd) at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile.

Park commission Chairman Bill Tunnell said in a statement that subsequent contact by the “Republican Party” caused the commission to cancel the event.

“After the request was made, then there was contact with the Republican Party. They contacted us, and then it became apparent that it was going to be a partisan political event rather than just a patriotic event planned for that evening,” Tunnell said.

Tunnell tried justifying his decision by claiming that a 2012 presidential campaign rally for former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum "was the straw that broke the camel's back.""That's when the commission went to the no partisan politics, open to the public."

