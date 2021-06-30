https://nationalfile.com/breaking-tucker-carlson-responds-nsa-does-not-deny-they-read-his-private-emails/

Tucker Carlson slammed the National Security Agency (NSA) for their cryptic statement regarding his claim that they were monitoring his electronic communications. “We made a very straightforward claim: NSA has read my private emails without my permission… Tonight’s statement from the NSA does not deny that,” said Carlson.

After the NSA released a cryptic statement regarding his allegations that they were illegally spying on his electronic communications, saying that the agency “may not” spy on American citizens without a court order, Carlson slammed the agency for not denying that they were reading his private emails.

“We made a very straightforward claim: NSA has read my private emails without my permission,” said Carlson. “Tonight’s statement from the NSA does not deny that. Instead, it comes with this non-sequitur: Tucker Carlson has never been an intel target.” Carlson explained that, in a heated discussion with the NSA, they repeatedly denied that they spied on him, but also repeatedly demurred when asked how his whistleblower knew the contents of Carlson’s private emails.

Tucker Carlson responds to the NSA: “We made a very straightforward claim: NSA has read my private emails without my permission… Tonight’s statement from the NSA does not deny that instead it comes with this non-sequitur: Tucker Carlson has never been an intel target.” pic.twitter.com/gGiP4HNtxw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2021

Carlson also bashed the White House for refusing to admit that the NSA was illegally monitoring his electronic communications. “The Biden administration just ignored this story, they did not deny this story. They can’t. They know that it’s true,” Carlson said. “Here’s what to notice – no denial. Of course she’s (Psaki) right that the NSA is chartered to spy on foreigners, not on Americans, that’s illegal, and yet the NSA does routinely spy on Americans.”

As National File reported, Psaki offered a stammering, stuttering response when asked earlier today. “Uh, well, the NSA, as I think you’re well aware, I’m sure everyone’s aware, uh, everyone on this plane is aware, I should say, is uh, an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals uh, who are tr-attempting to do us harm on foreign soil. So, uh, that is the, their, uh, purview, um, but, uh, beyond that I would point you to the intelligence community,” Psaki said.

“They won’t call it spying, that’s exactly what it is. Millions of Americans, and sometimes it does it for political reasons and everyone knows this. Everyone, including sitting members of the Intel Committee. Some of them are paranoid about their own communications, that’s true. In Washington this is just considered fine, but it’s not fine. It is dangerous and it is wrong,” said Carlson.

