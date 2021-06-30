https://www.oann.com/twitters-website-not-working-for-some-users-downdetector/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=twitters-website-not-working-for-some-users-downdetector



FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

July 1, 2021

(Reuters) – Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform’s website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

