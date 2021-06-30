https://www.oann.com/u-s-dollar-share-of-global-fx-reserves-rises-to-59-5-in-q1/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-dollar-share-of-global-fx-reserves-rises-to-59-5-in-q1



FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

June 30, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund edged up to 59.5% in the first quarter of the year, from 58.9% in the previous quarter, IMF data showed on Wednesday.

The greenback remains the largest-held currency reserve by global central banks.

The euro’s share, meanwhile, fell to 20.6% in the first three months of the year, compared with a 21.3% share in the last quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

