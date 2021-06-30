https://noqreport.com/2021/06/30/uk-jews-under-assault-highest-number-of-antisemitic-incidents-since-records-began/

Share the truth

Image by Alisdare Hickson Record numbers of antisemitic incidents have been recorded in the UK since last month’s rocket attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, figures released by the Community Security Trust (CST) reveal.

From 8 May to 7 June, 460 incidents were reported to the Jewish charity – the highest monthly total since records began in 1984 – with 316 happening offline and 144 online.

The previous record was 317 in July 2014 – coinciding with the last major eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians as part of a decades-long conflict…

To read more visit Breitbart. CDMedia is being targeted and obviously too effective! We need your support to put more reporters in the field! Help us here!

Read the whole story at tsionizm.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

