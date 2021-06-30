https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/30/unreal-gaslighting-continues-jen-psaki-still-insisting-republicans-are-the-defund-the-police-party/

In a previous briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki flipped reality on its ear by claiming that it’s actually Republicans who want to defund the police. Apparently everybody’s supposed to forget what they’ve seen and heard for the last year.

“Defund the police” has been such a backfired issue for Democrats that Psaki had another “opposite day” today:

Jen Psaki just had a long back and forth with Peter Doocy and held to her contention that it’s Republicans who want to defund the police. She says Biden won on expanding police funding and knocked GOP support for cutting the COPS program. “Actions speak louder than words.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2021

Unreal gaslighting as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubles down on the insane notion that it’s Republicans and not Democrats who have and continue to want to defund the police. Credit to Fox News’s Peter Doocy for hanging tough and not backing down on Psaki’s lies. pic.twitter.com/YwfkCzPXhT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2021

Maybe a White House reporter could ask Psaki about this “actions speak louder than words” video of the Oakland police chief slamming the City Council for slashing the policing budget:

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong speaks about rising crime in his city and the city council cutting millions away from his department’s budget: “Today, we find ourselves in a crisis…Crime is out of control in the city of Oakland.”pic.twitter.com/lcZ9kbNUFN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2021

And there are ZERO Republicans on the Oakland City Council.

The “it was the GOP who wanted to defund the police” narrative libs are trying to peddle is highly entertaining. Fake as hell. A classic gaslighting exercise but amusing to watch as they test how far they can hurdle bullshit — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 30, 2021

It’s the political equivalent of flying too close to the son. There’s just noway this works for Democrats. Some gaslighting attempts are too ambitious, too much of a reach. https://t.co/eopaoEiqGg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 30, 2021

