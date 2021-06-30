https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/30/unreal-gaslighting-continues-jen-psaki-still-insisting-republicans-are-the-defund-the-police-party/

In a previous briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki flipped reality on its ear by claiming that it’s actually Republicans who want to defund the police. Apparently everybody’s supposed to forget what they’ve seen and heard for the last year.

“Defund the police” has been such a backfired issue for Democrats that Psaki had another “opposite day” today:

Maybe a White House reporter could ask Psaki about this “actions speak louder than words” video of the Oakland police chief slamming the City Council for slashing the policing budget:

And there are ZERO Republicans on the Oakland City Council.

