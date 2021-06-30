https://www.dailywire.com/news/update-no-structural-damage-to-giannis-antetokounmpos-knee-timetable-for-return-unclear

In phenomenal news for the Milwaukee Bucks and fans of the NBA, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered no structural damage to his knee after a nasty injury suffered during game four of the Eastern Conference Finals. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

According to ESPN, while it’s unclear what the timetable is for Antetokounmpo’s return, the ligaments in his knee are sound.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks released an update on their star:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night at Fiserv Forum. The injury occurred in the third period of the Bucks’ Game 4 loss at Atlanta last night. Antetokounmpo, 26, underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Considering the way his knee buckled, the Bucks should consider themselves to be very lucky.

With a little over seven minutes left in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his left leg as he contested an alley-oop, causing his knee to buckle grotesquely.

Giannis appears to have injured his leg. Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cHZXCIsBEd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021

Antetokounmpo screamed in pain and stayed on the floor for several minutes as players from both teams surrounded him. Eventually, he was helped to his feet by his brother — Thanasis — before walking off the court with a noticeable limp. The Hawks went on to win the game 110-88 to even the Conference Finals at two games apiece.

Before the injury, Antetokounmpo had 14 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

Even without the services of Trae Young — missing the game with an ankle injury — the Hawks came out the hungrier team right from the tip.

“To come out and be flat like that and not give the energy, effort, to be able to win this game … it was a very winnable game even when we got down early,” Bucks forward P.J. Tucker said. “For us to not turn it on and be able to get over that hump and be able to give ourselves a chance to win this game is disappointing. It can’t happen.”

Regardless of Antetokounmpo’s status, the Bucks understand they still have a job to do.

“As players, you just look at each other and whoever we got out there, that’s who we’re going with and we’re going to go out and fight,” Tucker said. “Like, to me, all that other stuff goes out the window and it comes down to being able to go out and give the effort every play, lay it on the line, and go out there and take it, because tonight, that’s what Atlanta did. They took it.”

Game five is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

