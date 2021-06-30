https://noqreport.com/2021/06/30/utterly-ridiculous-bidens-energy-sec-suggests-climate-change-caused-florida-building-collapse/

AP Photo/Evan Vucci On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested that climate change could have played a key role in the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. A conservative climate expert mocked the idea as “utterly ridiculous,” especially considering the engineer report that exposed structural weaknesses in the building years before the collapse.

At least 16 people are dead and 147 more are still missing nearly a week after the collapse last Thursday. Back in 2018, an engineer warned of “major structural damage” to the concrete slab below the pool deck and highlighted “abundant” cracking in supporting columns.

CNN anchor Erica Hill asked Granholm, whom President Joe Biden appointed as secretary of energy, whether or not climate change played a role in the collapse.

“Given what we know about the changing climate, given that we’ve seen an increase in so-called extraordinary tides and the impact that that can have in areas like South Florida, do you think that climate would have played a role in that building’s collapse?” Hill asked. As the anchor asked Granholm this question, the chyron underscored the idea, reading, “Could Climate Crisis Have Contributed to Building Collapse?”

“We don’t know fully,” Granholm admitted. “But we […]

