http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/rU_McPBDJ04/

The first official reviews for Halloween Kills will arrive this September when the David Gordon Green-directed sequel World Premieres at the 78th Venice Film Festival, which runs September 1-11 on the Lido.

The festival will this year award a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to American actress Jamie Lee Curtis, add Deadline who says the ceremony will take place on September 8 at the Sala Grande before the out-of-competition world premiere screening of Halloween Kills.

“I am incredibly humbled to be honored in this way by the Venice International Film Festival,” said Curtis of the Lifetime Achievement. “It seems impossible to me that I’ve been in this industry long enough to be receiving ‘Lifetime Achievement’ recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me.

“Halloween — and my partnership with Laurie Strode — launched and sustained my career, and to have these films evolve into a new franchise that is beloved by audiences around the world was, and remains, a gift,” she added. “Italian Cinema has always honored and heralded the genre that gave me my career, so I couldn’t be more proud and happy to accept this award from the Venice International Film Festival on behalf of Laurie and all the courageous heroines of the world who stand tall in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to yield.”







Official Halloween Kills Synopsis:

“And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet.

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

Evil dies tonight.”

Halloween Kills brings back Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak and Robert Longstreet, with original Halloween actor Charles Cyphers returning as Sheriff Leigh Brackett.

Anthony Michael Hall also stars in the new film as Tommy Doyle, with the returning Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers.

The current release date for Halloween Kills is October 15, 2021, only in theaters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

