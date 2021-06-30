https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-democrats-go-into-full-meltdown-mode-when-female-gop-rep-proposes-amendment-to-protect-womens-sports

Unhinged Ohio Democrats erupted with anger last week while Ohio Rep. Jena Powell (R) proposed an amendment that would protect the integrity of women’s sports.

Powell proposed the “Save Women’s Sports Act” in 2020 and was seeking to present an amendment to the state’s “Name, Image, Likeness” bill that would prevent biological males from competing against biological females in women’s-only sports when several Democrats began rudely shouting and banging on their desks in order to drown out her remarks.

In her 2020 proposal, Powell said, “The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women. This bill ensures that every little girl who works hard to make it on a podium is not robbed of her chance by a biological male competing against her in a biological female sport. We want every little girl to achieve her athletic dream here in the state of Ohio.”

What are the details?

Powell began, “The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women to be able to achieve their dreams in athletics in our state, and it’s crucial to preserving women’s rights and the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports. Across our country, female athletes are currently losing scholarships, opportunities, medals, education, and training opportunities.”

At those remarks, several Democrats began pounding on their desks and yelling, but Powell was intent on continuing.

“This amendment will require schools that are part of the OHSAA to designate separate teams for participants of biological sex,” Powell continued. “No school interscholastic conference or organization that regulates interscholastics shall permit biological males to participate on athletic teams or an athletic competition designated only for biological female participants.”

All throughout the rest of her remarks, Democrats screamed “Unfair!” and “Boo!” and tried to entirely drown out what she had to say.

She calmly insisted, “It is crucial to preserving the integrity of women’s rights and women’s and girl’s sports.”

According to Fox News, the amendment passed 54-40.

“GOP Rep. Jena Powell had proposed the addition to a bill that would allow college athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness in the state,” the outlet reported. “The bill itself passed the Ohio House 57-36, and will now be sent back to the Senate to vote on the amended legislation.”

What else?



Powell told “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins” that she believed the reaction to her remarks was so intense because Democrats are largely “frustrated.”

“I can’t explain always why the left doesn’t like some of the things that we do, but this is a simple bill, an amendment to say, ‘Hey, we want to protect the integrity of women’s sports in the state of Ohio,'” she said. “I think the left is frustrated and oftentimes they speak out in ways that are very inappropriate. When I had the House floor, the Speaker did address me, which means I have the ability to speak. Instead of waiting for his turn to speak, he decided to erupt into yelling, and as you heard in the clip, just literally banging on top of his desk. I don’t even think any of the members could hear my speech; that’s how loud it really was.”







Ohio State Rep. Jena Powell Responds to Democrats Who Pounded Their desks During Her Floor Speech



www.youtube.com



(H/T: The Daily Wire)

