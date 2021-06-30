https://bigleaguepolitics.com/virginia-congressman-bob-good-introduces-legislation-to-keep-taxpayers-from-funding-chain-migration-program/

On June 28, 2021 Virginia Congressman Bob Good introduced a bill that would prohibit taxpayer funding for a chain-migration program that the Biden administration is resurrecting.

The Daily Caller was one of the first media outlets to receive the bill, titled “No Taxpayer Funding for the Central American Minors Program.” The bill is centered around the Central American Minors (CAM) Program. The Biden administration has brought back this program, which allows millions of illegal aliens to petition the government to have their relatives brought over to the states on American taxpayers’ dime.

The administration of Barack Obama created this program, which was later terminated under former president Donald Trump’s watch. Starting on June 15, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department published a joint statement revealing the expansion of the chain migration program.

“President Biden’s new government program will force American taxpayers to foot the bill to airlift and relocate illegal aliens’ relatives to the United States,” Good said to the Daily Caller before filing the bill. “This is another disgraceful example of the Biden administration’s effort to dissolve our southern border and reverse successful America first policies.”

So far, the bill has 20 co-sponsors.

John Binder of Breitbart News has written on previous occasions about legal immigration bringing roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters by 2041 if current migration patterns hold. Binder noted that “About eight million of those voters will have arrived entirely due to the process known as “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.”

When factoring in migrant voting patterns, one can see how dangerous it is for the party’s overall electoral prospects if these trends continue without any meaningful form of resistance.

What’s more, other groups such as libertarians and similar free-market based movements will be rendered politically irrelevant once a new electorate is settled into the country. Even great libertarian thinkers like Murray Rothbard conceded that mass migration poses a major threat to countries like the US, which had a unique founding stock that is primarily of Northern European origin.

If the Left has its way with regards to immigration, they will undoubtedly have an easier path towards erasing America’s political heritage of liberty, rule of law, and property rights. A truly serious Republican Party would not let the mass migration question linger, especially during a time when the country finds itself in uncharted socio-economic waters.

Implementing an immigration moratorium still remains the most sober course of action for maintaining the Republican Party’s relevancy and protecting America’s identity. Although Bob Good has not called for such a policy, his bill to limit chain migration is a good first step in moving towards that direction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

