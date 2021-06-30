https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/washington-post-publishes-article-endorsing-exposing-children-kink/

The Washington Post is being accused of supporting grooming and pedophilia after publishing a twisted op-ed endorsing exposing very young children to “kink.”

The author Lauren Rowello, who says she uses “they/them” pronouns and is a former sex worker, discussed exposing her children to men in thongs flogging each other.

In an op-ed titled “Yes, kink belongs at Pride. And I want my kids to see it.” Rowello wrote that her wife is trans and that they brought their children to a Pride parade in Philadelphia.

Keep kink in Pride for our kids’ sakes! My latest for the Washington Post. #Pride2021 #kinkpositivity https://t.co/mWHveu1EKR — Lauren Rowello (They) 🏳️‍🌈 (@LaurenRowello) June 29, 2021

“When our children grew tired of marching, we plopped onto a nearby curb. Just as we got settled, our elementary-schooler pointed in the direction of oncoming floats, raising an eyebrow at a bare-chested man in dark sunglasses whose black suspenders clipped into a leather thong. The man paused to be spanked playfully by a partner with a flog. ‘What are they doing?’ my curious kid asked as our toddler cheered them on. The pair was the first of a few dozen kinksters who danced down the street, laughing together as they twirled their whips and batons, some leading companions by leashes,” she wrote. “At the time, my children were too young to understand the nuance of the situation, but I told them the truth: That these folks were members of our community celebrating who they are and what they like to do.”

Rowello went on to complain about people who want to remove the open public kink from Pride, by citing the fact that children are exposed to it.

“I agree that Pride should be a welcoming space for children and teens, but policing how others show up doesn’t protect or uplift young people,” the author wrote. “Instead, homogenizing self-expression at Pride will do more harm to our children than good. When my own children caught glimpses of kink culture, they got to see that the queer community encompasses so many more nontraditional ways of being, living, and loving.”

The Washington Post article went on to whine that people do not talk to children about kink enough.

“We don’t talk to our children enough about pursuing sex to fulfill carnal needs that delight and captivate us in the moment. Sharing the language of kink culture with young people provides them with valuable information about safe sex practices — such as the importance of establishing boundaries, safe words and signals, affirming the importance of planning and research and the need to seek and give enthusiastic consent,” she wrote. “I never want my children to worry that exploring any aspect of consensual sex or touch is too taboo.”

Naturally, the author was met with outrage from normal people who do not want young children being groomed.

Washington Post, where journalists are also prostitutes who groom children https://t.co/Hm000Ov0vQ — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) June 30, 2021

Is this an open confession of being a pedophile? Serious question. If you’re promoting the sexualization of children, you AND the @washingtonpost should be in serious trouble for this. https://t.co/wAbFHFQaeM — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) June 30, 2021

ok groomer — No One (@cajunsaint88) June 30, 2021

