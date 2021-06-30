https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/ilhan-omar-jake-tapper

On “The Rubin Report” Wednesday, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin talked about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) anti-Semitic response to charges of being anti-Semitic, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki doing mental gymnastics to imply that Republicans want to defund the police, and former President Barack Obama explaining why the sharing of disinformation worries him the most.

First, Dave shared a video clip from Omar’s interview with Jake Tapper on CNN. In the clip, Tapper asks Omar if she can understand why some of her comments might be interpreted as being anti-Semitic by her Jewish colleagues. Omar’s roundabout response seems to prove her critics right.

Watch the video clip below and decide for yourself:

