https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/we-all-heard-you-ilhan-omars-long-thread-walking-back-her-latest-antisemitism-is-literally-the-exact-opposite-of-what-she-told-jake-tapper/

Ilhan Omar’s most recent antisemitic remarks to Jake Tapper have even managed to get the attention of Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt:

To accuse Jewish members of not being involved in “justice” is ignorant of their records, and especially offensive when it’s an effort to distract from your own #antisemitic statements. Rep. Omar needs to lead with accountability, not denial — definitely not blaming the victim. pic.twitter.com/qNtSmR41Vy — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 30, 2021

And that’s no small feat, as Greenblatt is notoriously soft on Democratic antisemitism.

We’re not sure whether Rep. Omar got another talking-to from a colleague or she’s decided to try doing damage control of her own volition, but either way, we’re not impressed by any of this:

I am someone who has survived war and experienced injustice firsthand, who is alive today because I was welcomed into this country as a refugee. I know that many of my colleagues—both Jewish and non-Jewish—deeply share that commitment to fighting injustice. A brief thread. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

I also know that the Black community and the Jewish community have historically stood side-by-side in the fight against injustice and throughout our history we have faced efforts to divide us based on our differences. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

In this moment, we must stand in solidarity because what unites us is so much greater than what unites us. The Civil Rights movement of the 1960’s was not Black people working in isolation. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

It took a multiracial, multi-religious coalition of freedom fighters, including Jewish leaders like Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, Kivie Kaplan, and Arnie Aronson, organizing in solidarity. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

Heschel in particular was a deep inspiration to Martin Luther King and a moral leader of the movement. The NAACP was founded not just by WEB Dubois, but Henry Moskowitz, a Jewish immigrant housing organizer and civil rights activists. https://t.co/TLrQdGjrG1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

These values of fighting injustice and inequality are a core part of the faith, much as they are in the Muslim faith. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

Today, groups like @theJewishvote, @JREJ, @jewishaction and @JCA_MN in my district are reminding us that the Jewish community have always been on the frontlines of social change, even amidst threats to their safety. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

Well, those Jews are the kind who hate Israel and fail against other Jews, so naturally Omar finds them much more palatable.

BRING ON MY TOKEN JEWS! https://t.co/eKN2ARKqzc — Claire (@ClaireRedacted) June 30, 2021

In Ilhan Omar’s mind, the only good Jew is the antisemitic kind.

These threats are not a thing of the past. It is not lost on me that today people go shoot up a synagogue because people think orgs like HIAS are helping refugees like me come to this country. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

Most of my colleagues across Congress may not be refugees themselves, but fleeing war and persecution only to find a refuge in the United States of America—*is* the Jewish-American experience. This binds us. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

That is why it is so important for us to build solidarity in the here and now, to make clear that the threats we face can only be solved if we see racism, anti-Muslim hate, and xenophobia as inextricably linked to antisemitism. That is the work we have tried to do in Congress. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

That is why I am a Member of the Black-Jewish caucus. That is why I joined forces with Jan Schakowsky on a campaign to root out both Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate and emphasize our shared values. https://t.co/zPVzO8YWFe — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

As a refugee and survivor of war, I see it is as a core responsibility to fight *all* injustice and engage *all* my colleagues in finding mechanisms of justice for the oppressed. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

*All* her colleagues, except for the icky Jewish ones. They don’t care about injustice because they’re the ones doing the injustice.

Building solidarity is a painstaking process—especially in a country and media environment as polarized and contentious ours is now. But we know it is the only path forward. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

It is when we build community with one another, when we cut through all the efforts to keep us afraid and angry, that we see our destinies as tied. That’s the work I’ll continue to do, and I hope you’ll join me. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

The day we join Ilhan Omar in her quest for justice is the day after hell freezes over.

It’s wonderfully written damage control from her PR person. When she keeps tripping her way into antisemitism repeatedly then I lose my desire to give her the benefit of the doubt — MARTA Stan Account (@Eli_403) June 30, 2021

We saw the video. You said what you said. — Joshua Young (@josh4everyoung) June 30, 2021

This is literally the exact opposite of what you said in your interview. Walking it back now isn’t going to have the effect you think it will. We all heard you. — Dara Does Deep State, Esq. (@daralynn13) June 30, 2021

How many times are you going to walk back your anti semitism? — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) June 30, 2021

GP Every single tweet in this thread is a lie insofar as it implies Rep. Omar believes any of it. She’s antisemitic and has been covered for by Speaker Pelosi and the antisemitic “Progressives” in the Democratic caucus. https://t.co/z5E4zn6SJR — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 30, 2021

You know what was missing from your thread? An apology for your relentless Jew hatred and antisemitism! — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) June 30, 2021

This is a very long and verbose non apology. You said what you said, and you still haven’t said you’re sorry or even tried to take it back. — crjbluenemo (@crjbluenemo) June 30, 2021

Stay tuned for next week, when she tells Jake Tapper that she doesn’t regret not regretting the antisemitic things she’s said.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

