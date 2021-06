https://www.oann.com/world-bank-passes-4-billion-milestone-in-funding-for-covid-19-vaccines/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=world-bank-passes-4-billion-milestone-in-funding-for-covid-19-vaccines



FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

June 30, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank on Wednesday said it had provided more than $4 billion for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines to 51 developing countries, half of which are in Africa, where vaccination rates are among the world’s lowest.

In a statement, the global development bank urged countries anticipating excess vaccine supplies in coming months to release surplus doses and options to developing countries with adequate distribution plans in place.

The World Bank’s vaccine financing package can be used by countries to buy vaccine doses through COVAX, the new African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) or other sources.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal,Editing by Franklin Paul)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook