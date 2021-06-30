https://www.oann.com/world-bank-says-will-boost-financing-for-covid-19-vaccines-to-20-billion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=world-bank-says-will-boost-financing-for-covid-19-vaccines-to-20-billion



FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass attends the “1+6” Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass attends the “1+6” Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

June 30, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank will boost its total financing for COVID-19 vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from its previous target of $12 billion, World Bank President David Malpass said on Wednesday.

The global development bank has seen a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries – not just health related expenditure – during the pandemic, the bank’s managing director for operations, Axel van Trostenburg, said.

He told reporters the World Bank had made nearly $100 billion in lending commitments since the outbreak of the crisis in early 2020, well above the normal level of just under $60 billion. High demand for financing was expected to continue well into 2022, he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)

