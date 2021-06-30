https://hannity.com/media-room/xi-n-n-cnn-under-fire-for-fawning-coverage-of-chinese-communist-partys-100th-birthday/

CNN found itself the center of a growing backlash Wednesday after the network tweeted pro-Chinese comments to mark the 100th anniversary of the country’s Communist Party.

“The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star,” CNN International tweeted.

The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star | Analysis by @Ben_Westcott https://t.co/RHOXSubMBo pic.twitter.com/7nB2O7TWEf — CNN International (@cnni) June 30, 2021

“It’s likely that large parts of the day’s events will focus on Xi, arguably the country’s most powerful leader since Mao, and his vision for the country,” CNN’s Ben Westcott wrote in the piece.

“Not sure what there is to celebrate. In the last 100 years, the CCP has murdered and stolen from millions of people. Xi is committing genocide in Xinjiang, annihilating One Country Two Systems in Hong Kong, and threatening war in Taiwan, to name a few of Xi’s crimes,” Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., responded.

Read the full report at Fox News.

ACOSTA ABROAD: Trump Warns Jim Acosta to ‘Be Respectful’ During Kim Summit posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.18 President Trump told CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta to “be nice” and “be respectful” during Tuesday’s press conference in Singapore; warning the journalist after he yelled questions at Trump and Kim Jong Un earlier in the day. The President was taking questions from reporters after his high-stakes meetings with the North Korean leader when he called-on Acosta, who promised to be “respectful” before asking the Commander-in-Chief the status of the negotiations. President Trump: “I do” trust Kim Jong Un, he tells CNN’s @Acosta https://t.co/hkIsOj59bB pic.twitter.com/ipnc47XAQf — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2018 Acosta’s demeanor was a stark contrast to his behavior earlier in the day, when he hurled questions at the North Korean leader, including, “Are you going to give up your nuclear weapons?” Trump tells me he has an “excellent relationship” with Kim Jong Un at #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/pDig6tqHDj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2018 ACOSTA DENIED: CNN’s Jim Acosta BOOTED from Trump Briefing After SCREAMING Questions posted by Hannity Staff – 7.31.18 CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta was singled-out during the President’s joint press briefing this week, with officials demanding the anti-Trump journalist “get out” after he repeatedly screamed questions at the Commander-in-Chief. The President was speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte when the briefing came to its scheduled conclusion. Acosta refused to leave the room, hurling questions at the world leaders until he was forced to leave. White House aide shouts at Jim @Acosta: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.”pic.twitter.com/PZQX92VbON — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 30, 2018 “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done,” yelled one White House official. Watch Acosta get “the boot” above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

