https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/yes-trump-asked-made-mind-running-2024-video/

President Trump sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday evening for a town hall event after his tour of the US-Mexico border.

Hannity asked the crowd if they would like to see Trump run again in 2024 and the crowd went wild.

Sean Hannity then asked Trump if he has made up his mind about a 2024 run: “Yes” Trump said without hesitating.

VIDEO:

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: USB DRIVES Were Suspiciously Stolen, Transferred and Inserted Into Voting Systems Used in Swing States in 2020 Election

HANNITY: “Would you like to see [Trump] run again in 2024?” *crowd cheers* HANNITY: “Have you made up your mind?” TRUMP: “Yes” pic.twitter.com/rl5oDo0zSq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

