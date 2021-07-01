https://nypost.com/2021/07/01/lapd-bomb-squad-truck-explodes-during-firework-detonation-event/

Over a dozen people were hurt when an LAPD bomb squad truck was blown to smithereens during a planned detonation of illegal fireworks on Wednesday night.

The enormous blast came after authorities confiscated over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a South Los Angeles home. One person was arrested, according to CBSLA and the LAPD.

In addition to the injuries, the explosion also wrecked nearby cars and damaged homes.

Seconds before things went haywire, officers on the ground quickly backed away from the squad trailer. According to CBSLA, the officer then screamed, “Fire in the hole!”

The LAPD, however, in a statement posted to Twitter said the cause of the blast was unclear.

“Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure. Unknown at this time what caused an explosion,” the department said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement on Wednesday night that said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and was “deeply concerned for those who were injured.”

“I’ve directed the LAPD to conduct a full investigation into this incident, so we can better understand why this happened. Illegal fireworks pose a great danger and can cost lives,” he said.

“We will prosecute those who use or possess them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Those injured included nine LAPD officers, seven civilians and a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officer.

Three of the civilians suffered serious injuries. The remaining victims all suffered minor injuries.

