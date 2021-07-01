https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5-trillion-dollars-down-the-drain/
Taliban gets the bounty of what U.S. Army leaves behind
Taliban with the soviet T-55 in Kapisa province, #Afghanistan, after taking it over from the ANA. pic.twitter.com/ZaEWlRICWe
Taliban fighters meeting with surrendering Afghan soldier, the Afghan soldiers saying: “Forgive us for we were wrongdoers”, the Taliban fighter responded: “No problems at all, have no fear” whilst hugging each other. #Afghanistan
pic.twitter.com/ULrM9Qpwzf
