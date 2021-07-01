https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/50-of-new-israeli-covid-cases-are-fully-vaccinated/
About The Author
Related Posts
American patrol in Syria pelted with stones…
June 16, 2021
13 Iranian attack boats swarm U.S. warship…
May 11, 2021
How did Media Matters fall for this crap…
June 12, 2021
Jimmy Kimmel thinks he’s the Czar of Vaccines…
May 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy