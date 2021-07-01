https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/affirmative-action-is-discrimination/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
If groups differ at the mean and the margin of selection is far in the right tail of an ability distribution, then defining “equity” as consisting in an approximate parity across groups of their presence among the selected is a statistical fool’s errand. No good can come of that. pic.twitter.com/cccKD1pCvI
— Glenn Loury (@GlennLoury) June 30, 2021
Dr. Glenn Loury has some thoughts on merit.
“Live a life of dignity” or suffer “a fundamental demoralization”. It’s our choice. That’s my story and I’m stickin’ with it at https://t.co/ZICguBef8A pic.twitter.com/F33d8mM7O8
— Glenn Loury (@GlennLoury) June 30, 2021