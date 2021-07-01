https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60de1ec0bbafd42ff5872c18
Investigators in France have raided the country’s Ministry of Justice as part of an inquiry into Eric Dupond-Moretti, the man appointed by President Emmanuel Macron to shake up the legal system, his l…
For decades, the two little grave markers sat side by side in a Mississippi Coast cemetery, identified only as Baby Jane and Baby Jane II. The infants, both “Jane Does,” were found on different occas…
(ZEROHEDGE) – Nowhere is the paranoia and overreaction to the (imaginary) threat posed by COVID’s “Delta” variant more intense than in Australia, where tiny clusters of mostly mild COVID cases (most o…
(CBS NEWS) – A cycling fan who caused a huge pileup on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday handed herself in to police in Brittany this week, but was to likely avoid prosecution as the T…