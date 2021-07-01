https://www.toddstarnes.com/opinion/americans-feel-less-free-after-china-virus-pandemic-poll/

The following is a transcript of Todd's daily radio commentary

Hello Americans. I'm Todd Starnes with news and commentary next.

A new survey shows that a majority of Americans feel less free.

The Trafalgar Group asked if we had more or less personal freedom today than we did before the China Virus outbreak.

57 percent of Americans say we have less personal freedom.

I’m not all that surprised that most Americans feel less free.

Over the past year and a half many of our church houses were shut down. Pastors were arrested. Worshippers were fined.

Schools are still closed in many parts of the nation – children forced to attend zoom classes.

Health inspectors – acting like storm troopers – padlocked restaurants and small businesses around the country.

There really has been a war on freedom.

And we have no one to blame but ourselves.

The greatest fear was never the global pandemic. It was how willing our fellow countrymen were willing to surrender their constitutional rights — in the name of public safety – for the sake of common good.

There’s just one problem – when your give the government something, they never give it back.

I'm Todd Starnes.

