The Biden administration was slammed by criticism on Thursday after a pun-filled tweet boasting that Americans will save a whopping $0.16 on Fourth of July cookouts this year, a figure that comes amid rising inflation and prices across the country.

In the tweet, the White House displayed a graphic claiming that “the cost of a 4th of July cookout in 2021 is down $0.16 from last year.” The administration cited the Farm Bureau for that figure.

“Planning a cookout this year?” the tweet declared. “Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d).”

“Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish,” it added.

The tweet was widely pilloried in thousands of responses on Twitter.

“Hear that, Millennials? You got a whole extra $0.16 this year. Why don’t you own homes yet?” one respondent said.

“Now do lumber homes and gas. Also try to find a car on a car lot,” said another.

