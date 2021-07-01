https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/01/ana-navarro-fan-girls-over-nancy-pelosi-naming-liz-cheney-to-the-january-6-select-committee/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just announced that she selected GOP Rep. Liz Cheney to serve on the select committee to investigate the January 6 takeover of the Capitol:

LIZ CHENEY TO SERVE ON JAN. 6 COMMITTEE. Here are Pelosi’s picks:

Bennie Thompson to Chair.

Zoe Lofgren.

Adam Schiff.

Pete Aguilar.

*Liz Cheney* will serve, Pelosi says.

Stephanie Murphy

Jamie Raskin.

Elaine Luria. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 1, 2021

Well, this should play well in Cheney’s primary next year:

And here we go – Pelosi announces “we’re very honored and proud” that @Liz_Cheney will serve on the select 1/6 committee Will ensure that day is central to her primary next year — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 1, 2021

Maybe Cheney can campaign with Ana Navarro?

Damn. I’ve officially become a @Liz_Cheney fan-girl. She’s again put Country over Party and accepted to serve on January 6th Select Committee despite threats from McCarthy to strip Committee assignments from any Republican who does so. Liz doesn’t give a shit, and I love it.🇺🇸 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 1, 2021

And now we wait to see who the GOP puts on the committee:

“We hope that they will choose [their members] expeditiously,” @SpeakerPelosi says of the GOP’s five seats on the committee. She wants this group to get to work sooner rather than later. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 1, 2021

Kevin McCarthy had threatened any Republican member from accepting an invitation from Pelosi to serve on the committee:

NEW: McCarthy threatens to strip any GOP member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission, @jamiegangel reports. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 1, 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-CNN, MSNBC) doesn’t seem to care much about McCarthy’s threat:

“Who gives a shit?” Kinzinger told reporters, per @AnnieGrayerCNN, when asked about McCarthy’s threat that members who accept any Pelosi request to serve on Jan. 6 select committee will lose rest of their committee slots — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 1, 2021

And:

“When you’ve got people that say crazy stuff and you’re not gonna make that threat, to make the threat the truth tellers, you’ve lost, you know any credibility and then so that’s all I’m gonna say on it,” he added — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 1, 2021

Watch for yourself:

House Speaker Pelosi announces Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “has patriotically agreed to serve” on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cslQLI0MLw — The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021

