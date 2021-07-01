https://babylonbee.com/news/aoc-switches-to-republican-party-after-jen-psaki-says-theyre-the-ones-who-want-to-defund-the-police/

AOC Switches To Republican Party After Jen Psaki Says They’re The Ones Who Want To Defund The Police

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party after Jen Psaki said that the GOP was actually the party of “defund the police.”

Psaki’s comments have caused millions of progressive Democrats to switch parties, but Ocasio-Cortez may be the most prominent so far.

“The Republicans are the ones who want to defund the police? Oooooh, I was confused this whole time,” Ocasio-Cortez said as she fumbled with her shoelaces. Once she had gotten some assistance with her shoes, she stood back up and put a MAGA hat on. “If, like, the Republicans are the ones who want to defund the police, then, like, say no more fam. I’m yeeting myself over to the Republicans, no cap, squad!”

“Sheeeeesh!”

Unfortunately, Ocasio-Cortez showed up at her first Republican Party meeting and couldn’t get in because she kept pushing on the pull door.

What an idiot!