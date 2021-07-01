https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/01/armed-robbers-targeted-a-bay-area-news-crew-during-an-interview-with-oaklands-director-of-violence-prevention/

Crime is so out of control in California’s Bay Area that a news crew was robbed during an interview with Guillermo Cespedes, Oakland’s Director of the Department of Violence Prevention:

Bay Area TV news crew held up in armed robbery attempt during interview https://t.co/xlxDK5QU8V — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 1, 2021

Thankfully, there was a private security guard with a gun on hand to protect everyone:

You can’t make this up. The often maligned, legally carried gun, was used to stop an armed robbery of the @NBC news crew and Guillermo Cespedes, head of #Oakland’s Dept of Violence Prevention during an interview on rising crime. https://t.co/9LlhjWMF9V via @sfchronicle — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) June 30, 2021

From the Los Angeles Times:

Newscasters from the KNTV were filming the interview with Guillermo Cespedes, the director of the Department of Violence Prevention, when the robbers attempted to steal the TV crew’s camera and equipment. A scuffle ensued, and a private security guard pulled out a gun and ordered the suspects to leave. The two fled without the camera, and no injuries were reported. “Our colleagues were conducting an interview at Oakland City Hall when they were approached by two armed individuals,” said Liza Catalan, a spokeswoman for NBC Bay Area. “Thankfully our colleagues are safe and unharmed.”

So, how’s defunding the police actually going for you?

Two armed robbers held up a television news crew that was interviewing Oakland’s director of violence prevention outside City Hall on Monday afternoon, just hours after the police chief warned of worsening crime amid cuts to the police budget. https://t.co/sPGoTzhbMV — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 29, 2021

The city had just announced an $18 million cut to the police budget:

“Robbers held up a news crew at gunpoint in Oakland while the crew was interviewing the city’s head of violence prevention. The City council recently cut $18 million from the police budget.”https://t.co/OeZsPXy0db — Jerry Parker (@rjparkerjr09) July 1, 2021

Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong talked about why these cuts are insane during an interview on Fox News yesterday:

Oakland police chief on Democrat-run city council defunding the police: “The reality is that we’re facing some significant challenges with crime…We need the resources.” pic.twitter.com/VpS2irnBd8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2021

