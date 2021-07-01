https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/ashli-babbits-killer-dangerous-incompetent/

A picture is worth a thousand words. So these two pictures tell you two thousand words worth of Ashley Babbit’s. He is demonstrably incompetent.

There are four critical rules for handling any firearm, especially a pistol:

Treat every gun as if it is loaded until you inspect it to ensure there is no ammunition in the chamber. Always point the gun in a safe direction (in other words, do not point the gun at anything or anyone you are not prepared to kill or destroy). ALWAYS keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire. Know your target and what is beyond. You do not fire at a target if there is a person or persons behind the target that do not pose a threat.

Look at the big picture. This moron has his finger on the trigger and is pointing his gun at other security personnel. He is violating all of the gun rules listed above. Every single one.

Making matters worse is what he is doing with his left hand. He is carrying something. When you have the finger of your right hand on the trigger and you are simultaneously using your left hand to grasp or hold something you are likely to cause a sympathetic movement with your trigger finger. The man in the blue shirt is damn fortunate that he was not shot in the back by this clown.

The lack of training discipline this man exhibits is alarming. And the results of this incompetence was the murder of Ashli Babbit. If a cop on the street in any city in America handled a pistol like this he or she would have their gun taken away and be sent back to training. Making matters worse–he took an innocent life.

