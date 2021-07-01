https://www.oann.com/australias-westpac-files-lawsuit-against-forum-finance-for-alleged-fraud/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=australias-westpac-files-lawsuit-against-forum-finance-for-alleged-fraud



FILE PHOTO: An office building with Westpac logo is seen amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. Picture taken June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An office building with Westpac logo is seen amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. Picture taken June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

July 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday that it started legal proceedings against Forum Finance after it discovered a potential fraud regarding equipment leases arranged by the financial services provider for the lender’s customers.

Australia’s no. 2 bank has a potential exposure of around A$200 million ($149.22 million) after tax with the extent of loss depending on the outcome of an investigation into the alleged fraud, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3403 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

