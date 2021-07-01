https://www.dailywire.com/news/baghdad-on-the-potomac-remaining-capitol-fencing-reportedly-coming-down-next-week

The remaining fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol will start coming down next week on July 8, just a little more than six months after the Capitol riot, according to a Thursday report.

“Fox has learned that the Capitol fence, encircling the immediate perimeter of the U.S. Capitol will come down starting July 8,” Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted.

“Officials installed a two layers of fencing blocking off the Capitol shortly after the January 6 riot. Officials removed the larger perimeter of fencing in the spring,” he continued. “But the inner fence remained.”

“That said, Fox is told there are questions as to whether the U.S. Capitol Police have the resources to protect the Capitol. Many officers have left or remain injured. Morale remains very low after the riot,” Pergram added.

“‘We don’t know that we are in a better position than we were on January 5,’ cautioned one knowledgeable source on the issue,” Pergram continued.

Several lawmakers told Fox News that they agreed it is time for the fence to come down.

“This is the people’s House and this belongs to the American people. We want it to be free and open,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) said. “The House did pass a bill that would put a lot more money in the Capitol Police and the kind of training and the resources necessary if there were an attack. And I think that’ll be fine.”

“It’s also is a terrible signal,” Beyer added. “As we call it, Baghdad on the Potomac, we don’t want this to be like the Green Zone.”

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) said, “The fence is one of the ways they justify continuing to talk about January 6. Is there still some threat? They’ve got us walking through magnetometers. Members of Congress are no threat to each other, but they want to keep the focus on what happened on January 6. And then somehow Trump is still a problem out there that Americans are concerned about. And we’re just not. This is just, it’s pure politics.”

“This fence is in no way going to be needed now or in the future.”

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 500 people for being involved in the Capitol riot, including unarmed grandmothers. As The Daily Wire reported:

A 69-year-old grandmother from Los Angeles was arrested Monday and charged in connection to the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Lois Lynn McNicoll was charged with entering the Capitol and released on a $10,000 bond. “For her participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, she was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds,” Conan Daily reported. […] As highlighted by The Daily Wire, a 49-year-old unarmed grandmother of five residing in Indiana on Friday was the first to be sentenced in relation to the breach — a breach some in the media have likened to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

