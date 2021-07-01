https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/01/berkshires-charlie-munger-applauds-communist-china-for-totalitarian-tactics/

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger applauded Communist China’s decision to silence a Chinese businessman for criticizing the government and praised the totalitarian officials there for locking down its country in response to COVID-19.

“Communists did the right thing,” Munger said during a CNBC special about the multinational conglomerate and his friend, CEO Warren Buffett.

