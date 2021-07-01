https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-rushing-to-get-marxist-agenda-done-before-trump-reinstated-to-office/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The one goal of President Joe Biden is to completely destroy this country, but he knows he is under a strict time limit. His election theft will be fully exposed any day now, leading to Donald Trump being reinstated as president. Thus, Biden is trying to Marxism even harder and faster while he still has the power.

“I want new ideas each day to destroy freedom and the family structure,” Biden told his staffers and fellow Democrats in a pep talk. “We need full Communism, and we need it now.”

“How much time do we have?” asked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“Not a lot,” said Biden, “the My Pillow guy is really on to us. So we need to turn the American dream into a nightmare as quickly as possible.”

“It’s going to be hard with Republicans blocking teaching CRT in schools,” stated Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I don’t want excuses; I want results,” said Biden. “Each of you need to say yourself, ‘What would Mao do?’”

“I made this hammer and sickle out of dried macaroni!” exclaimed Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she held up a piece of paper with macaroni glued to it in the crude shape of the Communist symbol.

“That’s great,” said Biden. “It doesn’t help us at all, but I like that you’re trying.”

Representative Ilhan Omar raised her hand. “Can we kill the Jews?”

“That will have to be a stretch goal,” answered Biden. “Right now, we have to focus on damaging this country as much as we can so even Trump can’t make it great again.”

It is unknown exactly when Trump will be reinstated as President, though it is expected to be very soon. Upon taking office, he will begin to undo all the damage Biden has done, though not immediately since it’s expected the first few weeks of him back in office will be focused on having every American apologize to him personally.

