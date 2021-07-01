https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-white-house-claims-4th-july-cookout-2021-0-16-last-year/

The Biden White House is a Marxist clown show.

Remember when Pelosi called Trump’s $1,000 tax cut bonuses “crumbs”?

Well Biden is delivering Americans 16 cents in savings — and bragging about it!

The White House actually claimed that a July 4th cookout in 2021 is down $0.16 from last year.

TRENDING: Biden White House to Deploy “Delta Variant” Response Teams Across US to Communities with Low Vaccination Rates

16 cents!

Not a word about gas prices though.

Gas prices hit a 7-year high as stations run out of fuel going into the 4th of July weekend.

The US national average price for regular gas is $3.10 per gallon – up 42% from this time last year.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

