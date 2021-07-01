https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/bidens-white-house-payroll-most-expensive-us-history-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden’s White House payroll is projected to be the most expensive in U.S. history.

A White House payroll report released Thursday shows the cost of Biden’s four-year term is projected to exceed $200 million, according to Forbes.

Adjusting for inflation, the previous Trump administration spent $164.3 over four years, while President Obama spent $188.5 million during his first term, 2009-2012.

The payroll report includes the names, status, salary, and position titles of all 567 White House employees. Biden also spent more on a larger staff for his first lady, Jill Biden, than his predecessors.

The Biden administration hired 320 female staffers compared to the 240 male staffers and key advisers such as Susan Rice and Jennifer Psaki.

