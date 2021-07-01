https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-supreme-court-upholds-arizonas-election-integrity-law-in-6-3-decision/

COKE CANCELED? Activists Call for Boycott Against Coca Cola for ‘Not Opposing Georgia Voting Bill’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.25.21

Activists in Georgia are preparing a boycott against Coca Cola after the company issued a statement saying they support a “balanced” approach to local election laws.

“Coca-Cola wants Black and brown people to drink their product, then they must speak up when our rights, our lives and our very democracy as we know it is under attack,” Bishop Reginald Jackson told the Journal-Constitution.

Coca-Cola threatened with boycott for not opposing Georgia voting bills https://t.co/tuSRsYvzSn pic.twitter.com/UqEkOrAD5A — The Hill (@thehill) March 25, 2021

Activists in Georgia are calling for a statewide boycott of Coca-Cola until the company speaks out against measures that would restrict voting access. https://t.co/miCKRqdHIs — Axios (@axios) March 25, 2021

“The ultimate goal should be fair, secure elections where access to voting is broad-based and inclusive,” said a statement from the global corporation.

“We will speak with our wallets,” Jackson added. “This past summer, Coke and other corporations said they needed to speak out against racism. But they’ve been mighty quiet about this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.