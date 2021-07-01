https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-supreme-court-upholds-arizonas-election-integrity-law-in-6-3-decision/
COKE CANCELED? Activists Call for Boycott Against Coca Cola for ‘Not Opposing Georgia Voting Bill’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.25.21
Activists in Georgia are preparing a boycott against Coca Cola after the company issued a statement saying they support a “balanced” approach to local election laws.
“Coca-Cola wants Black and brown people to drink their product, then they must speak up when our rights, our lives and our very democracy as we know it is under attack,” Bishop Reginald Jackson told the Journal-Constitution.
“The ultimate goal should be fair, secure elections where access to voting is broad-based and inclusive,” said a statement from the global corporation.
“We will speak with our wallets,” Jackson added. “This past summer, Coke and other corporations said they needed to speak out against racism. But they’ve been mighty quiet about this.”
ADD IT TO THE LIST: Bernie Says ‘Evictions Must Be Banned’ to Promote ‘Economic Justice’ in America
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20
Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders doubled-down on his call for national rent control Tuesday morning; saying “evictions must be banned” in America to promote “economic justice” during the pandemic.
“Evictions must be banned for the entirety of this crisis. This is a matter of racial and economic justice that Congress cannot ignore,” posted Sanders on social media.
Sanders made similar comments last week when he called for a 10% cut to entire Pentagon budget.
“In the midst of a pandemic, the Senate is voting on a $740 billion Pentagon budget. I will be presenting an alternative: Cut the military by 10% to invest in health care, jobs, housing, and the environment. It’s time to transform our national priorities,”
“Why do we spend more on the military than the next 11 nations combined? I have a better idea: Cut Pentagon spending by 10% and invest it in the fight to end homelessness, hunger and poverty in the richest country on Earth,” said Sanders.
