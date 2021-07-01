https://www.libertynation.com/breaking-trump-organization-pleads-not-guilty-to-tax-fraud/

Donald Trump seems besieged by legal probes from every possible angle. Liberty Nation Editor in Chief Leesa K. Donner wrote June 29 of as many as 14 possible legal actions against the former president. Early in the day, July 1, the Trump Organization’s long-serving CFO, Allen Weisselberg, surrendered to the authorities to face whatever charges the grand jury had decided upon the day before.

Later in the afternoon the charges were revealed:

Scheme to defraud in the first degree. Conspiracy in the fourth degree. Grand larceny in the second degree. Criminal tax fraud in the third degree. Criminal tax fraud in the third degree. Criminal tax fraud in the third degree. Criminal tax fraud in the fourth degree. Offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. Offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. Offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. Offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. Falsifying business records in the first degree. Falsifying business records in the first degree. Falsifying business records in the first degree. Falsifying business records in the first degree.

That’s 15 tax-related charges for the Trump Organization in general and Mr. Weisselberg specifically. Both pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme to pay top executives of the former president’s company under the table to help them avoid taxes. According to Assistant District Attorney Carey Dunne, “it was orchestrated by the most senior executives, who were financially benefiting themselves and the company by getting secret pay raises at the expense of the state and federal taxpayers.”

Trump and the company both issued statements calling the case a political witch hunt by the left. “Make no mistake – this is not about the law; this is all about politics,” said a spokesperson for the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg appeared in the Manhattan courtroom in cuffs, but was released after agreeing to surrender his passport. The judge set the next appearance for September 20 at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story – stay tuned to Liberty Nation for updates.

