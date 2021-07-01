https://babylonbee.com/news/britney-spears-immediately-freed-after-donning-bill-cosby-mask/

MALIBU, CA—The Free Britney movement has finally seen a major victory after a judge ordered Britney Spears immediately freed from her conservatorship once she put a Bill Cosby mask on.

Spears came up with the genius move after seeing Cosby freed while her own petition for freedom was denied. After the judge handed down his order denying her appeal, she reached into her handbag and pulled out the Cosby mask, putting it on her face and fooling everyone in the court.

“My deepest apologies,” said the judge in a reversal of his previous decision not to free Britney from the conservatorship. “I hadn’t realized you were a celebrity who sexually assaulted a bunch of women. You are free to go. You do you! Live your best life now!”

Bill Cosby has congratulated Spears on her freedom and offered to meet her over drinks.

